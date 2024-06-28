Iran, Russia FMs discuss Israeli threats against Lebanon

In a telephone conversation with Ali Bagheri Kani on Friday night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his country seeks to prevent an Israeli regime attack on Lebanon and emphasized the responsibility of all parties in that regard.

The Iranian acting foreign minister, in turn, emphasized the readiness of Lebanon's resistance for any possible aggression by the Zionists against Lebanon. He said that the leabnese Resistance can stop the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes and prevent the spread of tension to Lebanon which is important for the entire region and international stability as there is the possibility of the crisis spreading to other parts of the region.

Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the administrative process and legal formalities of finalizing important documents that are on the agenda of the two nations, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and cooperation agreements in the fields of gas and transit between the two sides, will be completed as soon as possible.

KI