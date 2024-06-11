Top Iran, Russia diplomats discuss countering US illegal acts

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

During the meeting, Bagheri Kani thanked the Russian side for sympathizing with Iran over the tragic passing of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Saying that the relations between Iran and Russia are based on the long-term interests of the two countries, he stressed that these relations will continue in the future based on mutual interests.

Pointing to the alignment and shared positions and cooperation between the two countries in regional and international forums, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need for taking additional measures to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Rafah.

Bagheri Kani also emphasized the necessity of using the capacity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group to counter the unilateralism and illegal actions of the United States.

Lavrov, for his part, hailed the role of Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian in deepening the relations between Tehran and Moscow.

He also called for the continuation of the growing trend of relations between Tehran and Moscow in all areas and expressed his country's readiness to follow this trend.

