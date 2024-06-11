Text of Russia-Iran comprehensive agreement fully coordinated

"As for work on a state treaty on cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, yes, it cannot be signed yet even though the text has been fully coordinated," the top Russian diplomat said.

According to TASS, he noted that in order for the agreement to be signed, several procedural legislative actions need to be performed.

Lavrov said that at a meeting with Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, Russia confirmed its commitment to this document "which is meant to take Russia-Iran relations to a completely different level." "And we will be able to do this once our Iranian colleagues settle mostly procedural issues I mentioned," he added.

