Jun 19, 2024, 8:07 AM

Putin, Kim Jong Un hold talks as part of delegations

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un held negotiations as part of delegations at the Geumsusan residence in Pyongyang.

The participants from the Russian side are: Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Natural Resource Minister Alexander Kozlov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, Deputy Defense Minister of Defense Alexey Krivoruchko, head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov and head of Roscosmos Yury Borisov, According to TASS.

The participants from the Korean side are Prime Minister Kim Tok Hun, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Pak Jong-chon, Secretary of the Party Central Committee Jo Yong-won, Head of the International Department of the Party Central Military Committee Kim Song Nam and Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chong Il.

