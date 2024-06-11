Suspension of Iran, Russia coop. agreement not true: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that the process of finalizing the strategic agreement between Iran and Russia is underway as planned, and there are efforts to sign this agreement by the authorities of the two countries in 2024.

He said that the report published by Iranian news outlets about the suspension of the cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia is false and is a result of the inaccurate translation of the statements of Russian officials.

Iran and Russia have been working on this agreement for two years, and the latest draft of the texts are being exchanged.

He stated that this text must be adjusted and coordinated with various institutions inside the country which takes time. Our efforts have been and are to get this agreement signed by the authorities of the two countries in 2024.

Jalali added that currently, the text is in Iran's hands, hoping that various institutions respond as soon as possible to sign the agreement.

He further said that during a meeting on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani insisted that the two countries sign this agreement as soon as possible.

