Iran, Russia need to cooperate on Caucasus: Acting FM

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Khovayev in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to the similarities between the positions of the two countries on important regional and international issues, the acting Iranian foreign minister referred to the Caucasus region as an area of ​​national security and interest of the two countries and emphasized the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in that regard.

"The importance and sensitivity of the current developments in the Caucasus region, especially the trend of increasing interference by foreigner powers, requires strategic coordination and continuous consultation between the officials of Iran and Russia," Bagheri Kani said, adding that, "In this regard, the maximum utilization of the potentials of regional mechanisms such as the 3+3 structure in order to resolve the issues in the region, expansion of the regional cooperation and convergence and ensuring security and stability and collective interests of the countries of the Caucasus region are of importance."

The representative of Russia, in turn, conveyed the warm greetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the Iranian side and presented a report of his country's diplomatic efforts to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus region, and stressed Russia's viewpoint regarding the joint and strategic assessment of the two countries on the developments of the Caucasus region.

