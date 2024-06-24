ACD can play pivotal role in creating united, powerful Asia

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani read out the message of Mohammad Mokhber at the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue on Monday.

In his message, Mokhber commemorated the role of Martyr President Ebrahim Raeisi and Martyr Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and saluted the defenseless people of Gaza.

He expressed hope for greater cohesion of the Asian continent, promoting Asian values, and strengthening bonds of cooperation and friendship in the region.

Mokhber also honored the memory of the late President Raeisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian for their contributions to Iran's multilateral diplomacy and emphasized the importance of multilateralism and Asia-centricity.

He condemned the ongoing crimes and genocide by the Israeli regime and highlighted the resolute resistance of the Palestinian people against oppression.

History shows the fact that oppression of the innocent will never go unanswered, he said, adding, “We consider Palestine to be an integral part of the Islamic world, and we stand firmly in support of our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has utilized various opportunities, including multilateral mechanisms, to stop such unprecedented crimes, establish a ceasefire, and send humanitarian aid to the honorable and oppressed people of the Gaza Strip, and will continue to do so vigorously, he added.

He emphasized the importance of using multilateral mechanisms and strengthening ties within Asia to promote development in the region.

Mokhber praised the efforts of the ACD heads of the countries in establishing an Asian body over the past two decades, mentioning that Iran aims to promote constructive bilateral and multilateral interactions in Asia and added that such an approach promises busy days and motivation in advancing the goals of the ACD summit.

"We believe that in the current situation, the Asian international system is capable of forming a model based on multilateralism in the global arena," he concluded.

