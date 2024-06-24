Singapore ready for international cooperation with Iran

The Singaporean foreign minister’s special envoy, Ong Keng Yong, who is in Tehran to attend the 19th ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), met with Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday.

The special envoy said Singapore is ready to promote and boost its ties with Iran at the bilateral level as well as regional and international cooperation.

He also stressed the necessity to bolster interaction and reciprocal trips between the officials of the two countries to plan for the expansion of ties and utilize their existing capacities.

For his part, Bagheri Kani described the ACD meeting in Tehran and the active participation of the member states as a sign of their serious determination to create a world free from unilateralism and authoritarian mechanisms.

He noted that strengthening the links and cooperation between regional organizations such as ACD and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would serve this approach and fulfill the interests of the East and West Asian states.

Bagheri Kani also expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance relations with Singapore, especially the economic and trade ties, and stressed that the previous deals and memorandums of understanding should be carried out.

