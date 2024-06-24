Regional crisis to be discussed in FM meeting of ACD: Safari

Mehdi Safari stated that this meeting can play a role in synergizing trade and industrial innovations, especially transit from China to Europe.

He said that foreign delegations have held several bilateral meetings with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Baghri Kani, which were very effective in synergizing with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that members of BRICS and SCO attended this meeting.

He stated that the political, economic, and military issues of West Asia will also be discussed in this meeting, adding that the purpose of these types of dialogues is to create peace and prevent possible crises in the region.

More than 30 delegations, including foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of ACD member states, will take part in the summit hosted by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

SD/6146238