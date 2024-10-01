Iran, Qatar to ink joint coop. documents

During his two-day visit made at the official invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, President Pezeshkian will hold high-profile meetings with Qatari officials and also ink the joint cooperation documents between Tehran and Doha.

On the second day of his visit to the Qatari capital of Doha, President Pezeshkian will participate in the 19th edition of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit and will deliver a speech.

According to the scheduled program, the Iranian president will probably meet with some leaders and high-ranking officials of the countries participating in the Summit.

The Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, known as ACD, consists of 35 Asian countries, which has been promoting intra-Asian dialogue for more than 20 years with the aim of implementing various cooperation projects and programs in the economic and cultural fields.

MNA