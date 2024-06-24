Iran's Acting FM meets S Arabia, Turkey, S Korea officials

Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Waleed El Khereiji, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was in Tehran to attend a meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

Additionally, Bagheri Kani also met and held discussions with Burhanettin Duran, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey on the sidelines of the ACD summit in Tehran.

He also met and discussed with Chang Byung-wan, Deputy Foreign Minister of South Korea.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue started its 19th ministerial meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran with the presence of dozens of delegations from Asian countries and international organizations as well as senior officials from the Iranian government on Monday.

Bagheri Kani opened the ACD summit at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran.

“We are proud to be hosting the ministerial summit of the ACD in Tehran and assume its (rotating) presidency,” said the diplomat in his opening speech at the summit.

He added that some 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations are participating in the meeting.

The ACD was established in 2002 in Thailand and is headquartered in Kuwait. A fundamental goal of the alliance is to consolidate Asia's strengths and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

