Tehran hosts Asia Coop. Dialogue senior officials meeting

The senior officials of 32 countries reviewed the latest developments of the summit and examined the documents of the meeting of foreign ministers such as the Tehran statement, the procedures, and the regulations of the secretariat of this forum for approval in the meeting of ACD foreign ministers.

Ali Bagheri Kani, the Acting Foreign Minister of Iran will give a speech at the official meeting of the ministers on Monday.

According to Mehdi Safari, 41 delegations consisting of foreign ministers, deputy officials, and deputy foreign ministers of the secretary general of Asian organizations have participated in this meeting.

Tehran's statement is supposed to be approved at the end of the ministerial meeting. It is expected that this statement addresses important issues such as the issue of Palestine and Gaza.

