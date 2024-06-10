Iran's BRICS membership legacy of Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian

Bagheri Kani made the remarks while speaking to reporters as he arrived in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod early on Monday.

BRICS is the largest international economic group that with the presence of important countries is playing its role outside the framework of unilateralism of the West, he said.

"The presence of the Islamic Republic in this group shows the position and importance of our country in the multilateralism system.”

"We will actively participate in today's BRICS meetings and we will also consult with different countries regarding bilateral, regional and global issues in bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran's membership in BRICS is a lasting legacy of martyred President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

