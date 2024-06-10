  1. Politics
China lauds Russia efforts toward coop. within expanded BRICS

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – As the BRICS chair in 2024, Russia has done a huge job since the latest expansion of the organization to launch cooperation between the ten member countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sergey Lavrov.

Since January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"As the [BRICS] chair, Russia has done huge work on setting up cooperation since BRICS has included new members. We, for one, will do all the necessary work, too," China’s top diplomat assured Lavrov, TASS news agency reported. 

Also, Wang expressed his confidence that the event underway in Nizhny Novgorod will "lay a solid basis for the first BRICS summit upon its expansion" as he said that the grouping was seeking to boost "allied cooperation." "[BRICS] expansion will play an increasingly important role in global governance," he emphasized.

