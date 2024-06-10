  1. Politics
Top Iranian diplomat in Russia for talks, BRICS session

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod early on Monday to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers and hold talks with Russian officials.

The top Iranian diplomat is set to in the Meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

Bagheri Kani is slated to deliver a speech during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

In addition to the speech, will hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the participating countries to explore ways to enhance relations and cooperation.

