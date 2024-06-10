Diplomatic talks between Iran, Egypt underway

Kan'ani made the remarks while speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday.

The process of diplomatic talks between Iran and Egypt continued at the highest diplomatic level before the martyrdom of the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and these talks continue after his martyrdom as well, Kan'ani stated.

Both Tehran and Cargo emphasize the road map drawn by the presidents of the two states regarding the removal of the obstacles in their relations, he added.

"We hope that along with this process, favorable results would be obtained."

MP/6132011