Jun 10, 2024, 1:53 PM

Diplomatic talks between Iran, Egypt underway

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani says that the diplomatic talks between Tehran and Cairo are still underway, just as before the passing of the late Iranian president and foreign minister.

Kan'ani made the remarks while speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday.

The process of diplomatic talks between Iran and Egypt continued at the highest diplomatic level before the martyrdom of the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and these talks continue after his martyrdom as well, Kan'ani stated.

Both Tehran and Cargo emphasize the road map drawn by the presidents of the two states regarding the removal of the obstacles in their relations, he added.

"We hope that along with this process, favorable results would be obtained."

