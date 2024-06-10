  1. Politics
Top Iranian, Chinese diplomats hold meeting in Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Russia on Monday morning.

The two Iranian and Chinese top diplomats held meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. 

The BRICS meeting is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

