Iran, Azerbaijan discuss coop. in military, security spheres

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation of the Iranian Armed Forces headed by Brigadier General Amir Mohammad Ahadi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint military commission, Trend reported.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov spoke about the reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Brigadier General Ahadi conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

He noted that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are based on ancient historical roots, and highlighted the importance of mutual visits in terms of expanding friendly and neighborly relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military sphere, regional security issues, as well as on other issues of interest.

In the end, Hasanov expressed hope that such meetings would make a positive contribution to the bilateral military cooperation and asked to convey his greetings to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

