Sep 8, 2023

Iran, Azerbaijan to hold joint military commission

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan will hold a joint military commission in Baku on Saturday.

A delegation of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces will visit Azerbaijan in order to participate in a meeting where the issues of strengthening military and defense cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Deputy Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Mahdi Farahi will also be in the delegation.

Earlier, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri held a telephone conversation with General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during which they emphasized the development of bilateral defense and military relations and cooperation.

