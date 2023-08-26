Iran against any change in Armenia borders: envoy

Referring to his previous remarks on Iran's steps over supporting Armenia's territorial integrity, Sobhani told NEWS.am. that Tehran has already taken those steps.

We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, and we are against any change of borders. We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia as we recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, he said.

The Iranian ambassador went on to say that Iran is not against the opening of communication channels and provided such channels to Azerbaijan as well, stressing that all channels of communication should be under the control of the countries in whose territory they are located, especially in the case of Armenia.

Answering a question on what would Iran do if Azerbaijan tried to open the so-called “Zangezur corridor” by force, he once again reiterated Iran's support for the opening of communication channels. But they should be under the control of the Armenian government. Nothing will change by force, he said.

