Erdogan, Aliyev hold phone conversation on Karabakh

During the telephone conversation, the two presidents discussed regional issues, including the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the situation in the Karabakh region.

The presidents exchanged views on prospects for the development of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, according to Trend News.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan said that he would hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well.

Speaking after the close of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Erdogan said, "I will have a telephone conversation, probably tomorrow, with Mr Pashinyan. What has been done in Karabakh is not appropriate. We cannot accept this," AFP reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Thursday of amassing troops close to their joint border as tensions continue to rise over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Located in the South Caucasus, the landlocked region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of a dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia for more than three decades.

Since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, the two neighboring countries have fought two wars, in 1994 and 2020, over the mountainous territory.

Karabakh, while acknowledged as a part of Azerbaijan by the international community, has a predominantly Armenian population that has persistently opposed Azerbaijani governance since a separatist war in 1994.

Tensions remain high and skirmishes along the shared border are a regular occurrence despite mediation efforts by the European Union, the United States and Russia.

MP/PR