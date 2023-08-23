  1. Politics
Aug 23, 2023, 11:00 AM

Tehran, Baku discuss ways to boost defense, security coop.

Tehran, Baku discuss ways to boost defense, security coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Iranian top military official discussed the development of Tehran-Baku defense and security cooperation with the Azeri minister of refence over the phone.

Speaking in a telephone conversation, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Azeri Minister of Defence Zakir Asker Oghlu Hasanov emphasized the development of bilateral defense and military relations and cooperation between the two sides.

"The level of cooperation, communication, and interaction between the armed forces of the two countries is progressing in all fields, and we believe that the armed forces can strengthen friendship and brotherhood between the two countries," General Bagheri said.

Expressing the readiness of the Iranian armed forces in the joint military commission of Baku, Bagheri said, "Creating security and peace in common borders is only possible with empathy and unity between neighboring countries, and the presence of foreigners in the region will cause tension and conflict."

Azeri defense minister said for his part, "We always consider the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and close country and we welcome military cooperation in all areas."

He also expressed hope to host the Iranian delegation in the near future at the Joint Military Commission in Baku.

RHM/TSN2945450

News Code 205035
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News