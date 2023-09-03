Iran agricultural, farming exports hit $2 bn in 5 months

Ruhollah Latifi, the caretaker of the department of monitoring and foreign trade of "the central organization for rural cooperative of Iran" said that in the first five months of Iranian year (Starting from March 21, 2023), $1.998 billion worth of fishery, livestock, agricultural and food products have been exported.

"Of this amount, $1.680 billion have been exported to 15 neighboring countries", he said.

Regarding the export destinations of food and agriculture, Latifi said that Iraq was the first export destination of Iran's food and agriculture products, with $729.607 million, which accounted for 37% of the total agricultural and farming exports.

According to Latifi, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Pakistan and Afghanistan were the second to fifth export destinations in Iran's agricultural, food, livestock and fishery products in the first five months of the year.

He listed Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Oman, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia as other export destinations of Iran.

The export destination of Iran's agricultural, food, livestock and fishery products outside the neighboring countries in the first five months of the year included Germany, Canada, England and France, he stated.

