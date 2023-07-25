Iran's exports to Armenia grow by 38% in 3 months

Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Iranian House of Industry, Mine and Trade's Trade Development Commission at the Iranian industry ministry said on Tuesday that Iran exported more than 335,000 tons of goods, valued at $101.747 million to Armenia in 3 months of the Iranian calendar, showing a 70 and 38 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that the import value from Armenia stood at 1.872 million tons of goods, valued at $7.995 million, showing a 162 and 300 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran follows the policy of developing comprehensive mutual ties with its neighbors, preserving the integrity of the currency and common interests, Latifi highlighted.

"By strengthening relations in the Caucasus region between neighbors and reducing existing tensions, the development of infrastructure, and membership of Iran in the Eurasian Union, we can witness an increase in Iran's trade volume with Eurasia and Eastern Europe through Armenia, along with other sea routes (northern ports to Russia and Kazakhstan), land and rail routes (from Azerbaijan to Russia)," he reiterated.

Referring to the fundamental neighborhood policies of the Iranian government based on convergence, multilateralism, and the development of regional and international markets, he also underlined that developing ties with ECO member states such as the Azerbaijan Republic has always been on the agenda of the 13th government in Iran.

