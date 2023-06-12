  1. Economy
Neighbors account for half of Iran’s trade in two months

TEHRAN, Jun 12 (MNA) – Iran traded 13.14 million tons of goods worth $7.46 billion with its 15 neighboring countries sharing land or sea borders in two months.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Iranian House of Industry, Mine and Trade’s Trade Development Commission, Iran traded 13.14 million tons of goods worth $7.46 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with its 15 neighboring countries during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21-May 21).

The figures account for over 51% of tonnage and 48.3% of the value of Iran’s foreign trade during the period.

Exports to neighboring countries stood at 10.15 million tons worth $3.73 billion, unchanged in terms of weight, but down 17% in value compared with last year’s corresponding period, Financial Tribune reported.

Total exports stood at 21 million tons worth $7.51 billion during the period. 

