  1. Economy
Sep 4, 2023, 11:00 PM

Exports via Iran's Kordestan prov. grow 13% in five months

Exports via Iran's Kordestan prov. grow 13% in five months

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Observer of Kordestan Customs has said that more than 700,000 tons of goods worth $347 million were exported via Iran’s western Kordestan province in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22).

Faramarz Omidi said on Monday that a total of 700 thousand tons of goods worth $347 million were exported from the province, indicating a 15% and 13% jump in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Georgia, and Kuwait were the western Iranian province’s main export destinations, he added.

The main export goods through the customs of the province are agricultural and garden products, metal and plastic artifacts, dairy products, ceramic tiles, glass, and carpets, he noted.

AMK/5878356

News Code 205581

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News