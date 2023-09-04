Exports via Iran's Kordestan prov. grow 13% in five months

Faramarz Omidi said on Monday that a total of 700 thousand tons of goods worth $347 million were exported from the province, indicating a 15% and 13% jump in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Georgia, and Kuwait were the western Iranian province’s main export destinations, he added.

The main export goods through the customs of the province are agricultural and garden products, metal and plastic artifacts, dairy products, ceramic tiles, glass, and carpets, he noted.

AMK/5878356