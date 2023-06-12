  1. Economy
Economic official:

Iran's exports to Venezuela increased by 416% last year

TEHRAN, Jun 12 (MNA) – An Iranian economic official with the industry ministry said that Iran's non-oil exports to Venezuela, with a 416% increase, reached nearly 118 million dollars last year in the Iranian calandar(March 21-2022-2023)

Rouhollah Latifi,  the spokesman of the Iranian House of Industry, Mine and Trade's Trade Development Commission at the Iranian industry ministry made the remarks in relation to the ongoing Iranian president's tour to the South American countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Heading a delegation, the Iranian president departed Tehran for the South American countries on Monday.

Referring to Last year's imports from the South American countries, Latifi said that Iran imported about 8 tons worth $816,000 from Venezuela and about 188 tons of goods worth $11.8 million from Cuba. 

According to Latifi, the main non-oil goods exported to Venezuela included cars, fishery products, sweets and chocolates, tomato paste, engine oil, chemicals, medicine and vaccines, etc.

As regards last year's imports from Venezuela by Iran, the Iranian official said that they include components and parts of air vehicles and electronic equipment.

Regarding trade with Nicaragua, Latifi said, "Unfortunately, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not had any imports or exports of goods (non-oil commodities) with Nicaragua in the past decade", adding that Iran hopes to see the beginning of commercial interaction with Nicaragua after the visit of the Iranian president to that country.

