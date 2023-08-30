Iran beaten by Spain at FIBA World Cup

In their third and last match at the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage on Wednesday, Iran took on Spain and lost the match 85-65.

Spain are the defending champion of the tournament and the top-ranked team in the world.

This was Iran's third consecutive loss after they lost the opening match of the world championship against Brazil 59-100 followed by their defeat against Ivory Coast 71-69.

Iran were placed in Group G along with Brazil, Ivory Coast, and Spain.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is underway in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

SKH/5875163