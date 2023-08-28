Iran suffers second defeat at FIBA Basketball World Cup

In its second match at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday, Iran faced Ivory Coast and lost the match 71-69.

Iran had lost to Brazil 59-100 in its first match of the tournament.

Iran is placed in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast, and Spain and will play against Spain on Wednesday.

With this loss, Iran lost the chance to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan is currently the best Asian team in the 2023 World Cup and has secured the single quota for the Asian continent in these games so far.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

