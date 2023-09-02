Iran lose to Lebanon at FIBA Basketball World Cup

On their fifth and last match at the FIBA Basketball World Cup classification round for a spot between 17 and 32 on Saturday, the Iranian team faced Lebanon and lost the match 81-73.

This was Iran's fifth consecutive loss after they lost the opening match of the world championship against Brazil followed by their defeats against Ivory Coast, Spain and France.

The Iranian national basketball team finished the 2023 World Cup without a single victory.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is underway in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

