Iran suffers heavy defeat at FIBA Basketball World Cup opener

Iran's national basketball team held their first match in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Brazil in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday and lost the World Cup opening match to their South American opponent 59-100.

The Iranian team had lost to Brazil in the 2014 World Cup 79-50 and in the 2010 World Championship 81-65, and today's match is considered to be Iran's most humiliating defeat throughout the history of their participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Iran is placed in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Spain.

Hakan Demir’s side will play their second match against Ivory Coast on Aug. 28. They will also play their last group-stage match against Spain on Aug. 30.

KI/TSN