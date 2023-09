Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup’s first all-European final since 2006.

The Iranian national basketball team left the FIBA 2023 World Cup early without a single victory.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was held jointly in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

MNA/PR