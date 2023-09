Amir Hossein Firozpour in 92 kg weight class and Amir Reza Masoumi in 125 kg won gold medals for Iran.

Abolfazl Babalu in 97 kg agged a silver medal and Ebrahim Elahi in 65 kg and Ali Mansouri in 86 kg gained bronze medals.

Mohammad Bakhshi was fifth in the weight of 70 kg.

The tournament was held under the United World Wrestling freestyle rules in 57, 61, 65, 70, 74, 86, 92, 97 and 125 kilogram weight categories.

SKH/FNA14020617000428