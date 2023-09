The Aksyanov Cup international Greco-Roman wrestling competition was held in the Russian city of Novosibirsk on September 9-10.

Iran had taken part in the Russian tournament with 8 wrestlers.

At the end of the tournament on Sunday, Amir Abdi at 72 kg and Mohammad Naghousi at 82 kg clinched two gold medals for Iran and Ali Osku at 77 kg grabbed a silver medal.

