Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions: Medvedev

"The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

"It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that," Medvedev added.

Georgia lost control over the regions after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Moscow recognized their independence in 2008, following Georgia’s attempt to regain control of South Ossetia by force that led to a Russian counter-attack.

Although Russian relations with Georgia have improved since then, Medvedev blamed the West for creating tensions around the country by discussing its possible admission by NATO.

"We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality," Medvedev said in the article that marked the 15th anniversary of the independence recognition, referring to a possible annexation, Reuters reported.

Georgian officials have repeatedly said they are committed to joining the US-led military alliance that would preserve the territorial integrity of the country.

