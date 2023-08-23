Medvedev slams NATO for fighting full-scale war against Rusia

He made the remarks in an op-ed dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Georgia’s invasion of South Ossetia and Russia’s recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which was published on the aif.ru website.

The politician pointed out that "hostile observers" should have learned a lesson from those developments but "unfortunately, it did not happen." "The Western world keeps falling into the same trap over and over again," Medvedev said.

"Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one," he stressed.

MNA/PR