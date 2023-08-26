  1. Politics
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring Moscow signals

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Russia’s opponents in the West are pushing everyone towards World War III, ignoring signals from Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Frankly speaking, it would have definitely been better if they had heard them [the signals]. In any case, the world would not have to face the threat of World War III," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"In fact, this is where our opponents are actively pushing everyone," he said, commenting on the idea that Russia’s tough response to Georgia’s 2008 aggression should have served as a strong signal to the US and its NATO allies of the need to listen to Moscow’s concerns.

