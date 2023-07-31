He stressed that Russia stands to benefit from the fact that the Kiev regime "has put forth a nonviable ‘peace formula’ and rejects, while foaming at the mouth, any other option for holding talks."

He also pointed out the "usefulness" of the fact that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "has signed a paper banning talks" with Russia, TASS reported.

"All of this will allow Russia to complete what was started during the special military operation," Medvedev emphasized.

The senior Russian politician noted that he is talking about the end of the Bandera-inspired regime and its neo-Nazi ideology as well as "the physical demise of all the bastards who have murdered a huge number of their own citizens for the sake of the money stolen from the West and the satisfaction of their own sick ambitions."

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that on August 5-6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia planned to hold talks on Ukraine with the participation of Western countries.

According to the sources, high-ranking officials from 30 countries were slated to attend the meeting; however, Russia will not be represented.

The UK, the EU, Poland and South Africa have already confirmed their participation, while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is also expected to attend. The event will presumably be attended by all the countries that participated in the first international meeting on Ukraine in Copenhagen on June 24. Earlier, Kiev announced the discussion of Zelensky’s "peace formula" in Saudi Arabia.

SKH/PR