West makes money on Ukrainian conflict, does not need peace

"Their speculations to the effect time is ripe to come to the negotiating table and start peace talks merely show how sly they are. They don't want this at all. They want to keep the military flywheel going in order to make money for their budgets," Dmitry Medvedev said during a visit to the Army-2023 forum.

He recalled that Russian soldiers were "very successful" in burning Western-supplied equipment and would continue to do so. Against the backdrop of losses, the West periodically resumes "speculations that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table to find some compromises," TASS quoted him as saying.

"But we need to bear in mind that this is only part of the story, while the other part is the US military-industrial complex, and the European one as well, are making money on this. And this is a way for them to make mammoth profits by supplying their equipment to Ukraine. They are making money on this war," Medvedev explained.

During his visit to the exhibition of weapons seized by Russian forces during the special operation, he took a look at many Western-made grenade launchers, anti-tank systems, and small arms. He was also shown a US-made M777 artillery system, Hummer armored vehicles, and Western communication equipment.

MP/PR