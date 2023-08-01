  1. Politics
Aug 1, 2023, 3:15 PM

US senator warns;

Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be attack on NATO

Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be attack on NATO

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – An American Republican claimed Monday that a Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine would be viewed as an attack on NATO, even though Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

Graham delivered his warning after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would “have to” use nuclear weapons if Ukrainian forces threaten Russian territory, according to The Hill.

“To my Russian friends who talk about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine: You need to understand that would be an attack on NATO itself, given Ukraine’s proximity to NATO territory,” Graham tweeted. 

Saying that Russia's operation in Ukraine is not working, he called on Russia to withdraw and save many young Russians from pointless death.

“Imagine if the offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off part of our land, then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon, according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said in the article, making a reference to Russia’s nuclear doctrine that would authorize a nuclear response if Russia’s territory is threatened by a conventional attack. 

Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced a resolution in June stating that any use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia, Belarus, or their proxies that spread radioactive contaminants into NATO territory would be viewed as an attack on NATO. 

SD/FNA14020510000378

News Code 204061

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News