Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be attack on NATO

Graham delivered his warning after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would “have to” use nuclear weapons if Ukrainian forces threaten Russian territory, according to The Hill.

“To my Russian friends who talk about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine: You need to understand that would be an attack on NATO itself, given Ukraine’s proximity to NATO territory,” Graham tweeted.

Saying that Russia's operation in Ukraine is not working, he called on Russia to withdraw and save many young Russians from pointless death.

“Imagine if the offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off part of our land, then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon, according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia,” Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said in the article, making a reference to Russia’s nuclear doctrine that would authorize a nuclear response if Russia’s territory is threatened by a conventional attack.

Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced a resolution in June stating that any use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia, Belarus, or their proxies that spread radioactive contaminants into NATO territory would be viewed as an attack on NATO.

