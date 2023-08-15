Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 15

Abrar:
Iran showcases defense achievements in Russia
ISIL region's most serious threat
US, Japan building defense system to counter hypersonic missiles
Akhbar-e San'at:
Amir-Abdollahian: Exchanging messages with Washington underway
Shah Cheragh terrorists' safe house confiscated
Oil minister says Iran oil production exceeds 3 mn bpd
Azarbaijan:
Anti-Iran Mossad spying network dismantled in Turkey
Iran, Iraq cooperating on animation production
Eskenas:
FM Spox. says Iran received required guarantees from US
Afkar:
Kan'ani says attacking innocent pilgrims criminal act
Tejarat:
FM says Iran never distanced itself from path of diplomacy, table of negotiation
Kayhan:
FM: Iran never seeks temporary agreement
Iran participates in Russian military exhibition
Iran oil production reaches 3.2 mn bpd
MNA
Your Comment