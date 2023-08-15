Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 15

Abrar:

Iran showcases defense achievements in Russia

ISIL region's most serious threat

US, Japan building defense system to counter hypersonic missiles

Akhbar-e San'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Exchanging messages with Washington underway

Shah Cheragh terrorists' safe house confiscated

Oil minister says Iran oil production exceeds 3 mn bpd

Azarbaijan:

Anti-Iran Mossad spying network dismantled in Turkey

Iran, Iraq cooperating on animation production

Eskenas:

FM Spox. says Iran received required guarantees from US

Afkar:

Kan'ani says attacking innocent pilgrims criminal act

Tejarat:

FM says Iran never distanced itself from path of diplomacy, table of negotiation

Kayhan:

FM: Iran never seeks temporary agreement

Iran participates in Russian military exhibition

Iran oil production reaches 3.2 mn bpd

MNA