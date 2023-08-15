  1. Iran
Aug 15, 2023, 9:55 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 15

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 15.

Abrar:

Iran showcases defense achievements in Russia

ISIL region's most serious threat

US, Japan building defense system to counter hypersonic missiles

Akhbar-e San'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Exchanging messages with Washington underway

Shah Cheragh terrorists' safe house confiscated 

Oil minister says Iran oil production exceeds 3 mn bpd

Azarbaijan:

Anti-Iran Mossad spying network dismantled in Turkey

Iran, Iraq cooperating on animation production

Eskenas:

FM Spox. says Iran received required guarantees from US

Afkar:

Kan'ani says attacking innocent pilgrims criminal act

Tejarat:

FM says Iran never distanced itself from path of diplomacy, table of negotiation

Kayhan:

FM: Iran never seeks temporary agreement

Iran participates in Russian military exhibition

Iran oil production reaches 3.2 mn bpd

MNA

News Code 204630

