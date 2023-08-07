Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 7

Kayhan:

Iran's navy forces showed open waters belong to everyone

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader reacts to US claims regarding Persian Gulf

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader terms 360-Degree mission of Iran navy a great honor

Asia:

Veietnameese parl speaker due in Tehran

Abrar:

Leader appreciates Iran's navy for completing 360-Degree mission

Afkar:

Iran's serious presence in Afghanistan market

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Maritime security should be assured for everyone

Tejarat:

Leader: 360-Degree mission of Iran navy contributed to Iran security

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

UN chief warns against nuclear war

