Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 9

Abrar:

Iran, BRICS partnership starts in several fields

Pakistan to purchase more electricity from Iran

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Iran to export electricity to Pakistan

Eskenas:

Tokyo supports JCPOA revival

Afkar:

Iran, BRICS partnership in transit starts

Tejarat:

Russia backs Iran's membership in BRICS

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Raeisi: Iran never left negotiation table

FM says Tehran seeks JCPOA revival through dialogue

Iran VP says Tehran still pursuing water rights based on intl. treaties

Siasat-e Rooz:

New achievements join Iran Army Navy

Shorou:

Parl. speaker says Iran prioritizes focusing on East Asia

Kayhan:

Zionists say Netanyahu Iran's spy

Iran, Vietnam parliaments ink cooperation MoU

S African representative says Iran will be important, strategic partner for BRICS

MP