Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 10

Abrar:
Iraq, US negotiate over military cooperation
China shows muscles to Taiwan by flying its fighter jets again
Eskenas:
Economy to likely face budget deficit
Afkar:
Violations of Hijab rules to end: Raeisi
Tejarat:
Iran oil production to hit 3.5 bpd soon: official
Jam-e Jam:
Upcoming elections enrolling extended
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Taliban needs to be forced to give Iran's water rights
Khorasan:
19,000 enrolled for upcoming elections in three days
Doneyay-e Eqtesad:
Iran's little share of Vietnamese market
Kayhan:
Zionist general says regime not prepared for any attacks
Iran acquires technology to manufacture cruise supersonic missile
KI
Your Comment