Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 10

Abrar:

Iraq, US negotiate over military cooperation

China shows muscles to Taiwan by flying its fighter jets again

Eskenas:

Economy to likely face budget deficit

Afkar:

Violations of Hijab rules to end: Raeisi

Tejarat:

Iran oil production to hit 3.5 bpd soon: official

Jam-e Jam:

Upcoming elections enrolling extended

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Taliban needs to be forced to give Iran's water rights

Khorasan:

19,000 enrolled for upcoming elections in three days

Doneyay-e Eqtesad:

Iran's little share of Vietnamese market

Kayhan:

Zionist general says regime not prepared for any attacks

Iran acquires technology to manufacture cruise supersonic missile

