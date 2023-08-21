  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 21

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, August 21.

Arman-e Melli:

Leader stresses following path of martyrs

Abrar:

Leader says using artistic means best way to preserve path of martyrs

US facing strategic dead-end

Blast hits perfume factory in Iran's Garmsar

Iran to help expanding oil, gas infrastructures in Nigeria

Akhbar-e San'at:

Intel. minister says ISIL plot for Arbaeen pilgrimage thwarted

Azarbaijan:

Superpowers seeking to purchase Iranian defense equipment

Russia imposes new sanctions against UK

Afkar:

Parl. speaker: Iranian nation not to allow country to become oppressors' backyard again

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader calls for explaining martyrs' way of living to youths

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Raeisi stresses Iran's readiness to expand economic ties with other countries

Kayhan:

Iran ranks 15th in world over science production

Leader says following martyrs' path way to to confront enemy's hybrid war

