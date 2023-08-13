Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 13

Kayhan:
Iranian parliamentary delegation meets Nasrallah
US media says recent Iran-US agreement Biden's bow to Ayatollah Khamenei
Asia:
Iranian teenagers runner-up at volleyball world competitions
Arman-e Melli:
Iran becomes runner-up at 2023 FIVB Boys’ U19 Worlds
Abrar:
Nuclear activities active in all fields
Akhbar-e San'at:
MKO terrorists to move to Canada
CBI governor: Iran frozen funds in Seoul released
Azarbaijan:
100,000 foreign students educating in Iran
Afkar:
Farzin: All of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea released
FM says Iran never left path of negotiation, diplomacy
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
South Korea frees all of Iran's frozen funds
Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia hold meeting in Moscow on connecting power grids
Tejarat:
Russia warns Ukraine, Kyiv's Western allies
Deputy FM: Iran ready to attract Saudi's investments
Jam-e Jam:
BBC against Arbaeen pilgrimage
Javan:
Canada new shelter of MKO terrorists
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Western media claims Iran reduced uranium enriching level
Ukraine attacks Crimea with drone, missile
6 Zionists killed, injured in Palestinians' operation
Sayeh:
Iran condemns ISIL attack on Syrian Army forces
