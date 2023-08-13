Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 13

Kayhan:

Iranian parliamentary delegation meets Nasrallah

US media says recent Iran-US agreement Biden's bow to Ayatollah Khamenei

Asia:

Iranian teenagers runner-up at volleyball world competitions

Arman-e Melli:

Abrar:

Nuclear activities active in all fields

Akhbar-e San'at:

MKO terrorists to move to Canada

CBI governor: Iran frozen funds in Seoul released

Azarbaijan:

100,000 foreign students educating in Iran

Afkar:

FM says Iran never left path of negotiation, diplomacy

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia hold meeting in Moscow on connecting power grids

Tejarat:

Russia warns Ukraine, Kyiv's Western allies

Deputy FM: Iran ready to attract Saudi's investments

Jam-e Jam:

BBC against Arbaeen pilgrimage

Javan:

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Western media claims Iran reduced uranium enriching level

Ukraine attacks Crimea with drone, missile

6 Zionists killed, injured in Palestinians' operation

Sayeh:

Iran condemns ISIL attack on Syrian Army forces

MNA