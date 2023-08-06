Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 6

Abrar:
Israeli regime should join NPT
Abrar Eghtesadi:
Disputes on Arash gas field should be resolved between Iran, Kuwait
Akhbar-e San'at:
Iran, Sri Lankan agree on prisoner swap
Iran's foreign trade hits $33.5 mn
Azarbaijan:
Iran, Belarus MoDs sign cooperation MoU
Africa market future of Iran's economy
New tension rises in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Saramad:
New strategic systems join IRGC Navy
Tejarat:
Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
UN calls on international community to continue pressure on Taliban
New drone, missile systems join IRGC Navy
Asr-e Tose'e:
Iran, Sri Lanka to expand cooperation on trade, tourism
Kayhan:
Sri Lanka FM invites Iranian companies to have presence in his country
IRGC Navy receives AI-equipped missiles
MP
Your Comment