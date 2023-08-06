Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 6

Abrar:

Israeli regime should join NPT

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Disputes on Arash gas field should be resolved between Iran, Kuwait

Akhbar-e San'at:

Iran, Sri Lankan agree on prisoner swap

Iran's foreign trade hits $33.5 mn

Azarbaijan:

Iran, Belarus MoDs sign cooperation MoU

Africa market future of Iran's economy

New tension rises in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Saramad:

New strategic systems join IRGC Navy

Tejarat:

Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UN calls on international community to continue pressure on Taliban

Asr-e Tose'e:

Iran, Sri Lanka to expand cooperation on trade, tourism

Kayhan:

Sri Lanka FM invites Iranian companies to have presence in his country

MP