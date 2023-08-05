Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 5

Kayhan:
Doctors, scientists seeking to immigrate from Occupied Lands
Abrar:
Amir-Abdollahian invites Kuwaiti FM to visit Tehran
400 tons of medicine to be dispatched to Iraq during Arbaeen pilgrimage
Akhbar-e San'at:
Oil minister: Iran not to back down from rights in Arash field
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Raeisi says government determined to support domestic producers
Jam-e Jam:
Iranian young Greco-Roman wrestlers, weightlifters champions in Asia, World
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
4 members of terrorist team detained in SE Iran
Ukraine attacks 2 Russian sites with drones
Iranian young athletes shine in Asia, World
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Iranian deputy FM meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
Siasat-e Rooz:
Iran, Pakistan sign 5-year commercial cooperation document
Asr-e Tose'e:
Iran FM says Tehran, Islamabad determined to turn security borders into economic borders
MP
Your Comment