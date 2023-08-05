Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 5

Kayhan:

Doctors, scientists seeking to immigrate from Occupied Lands

Abrar:

Amir-Abdollahian invites Kuwaiti FM to visit Tehran

400 tons of medicine to be dispatched to Iraq during Arbaeen pilgrimage

Akhbar-e San'at:

Oil minister: Iran not to back down from rights in Arash field

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Raeisi says government determined to support domestic producers

Jam-e Jam:

Iranian young Greco-Roman wrestlers, weightlifters champions in Asia, World

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

4 members of terrorist team detained in SE Iran

Ukraine attacks 2 Russian sites with drones

Iranian young athletes shine in Asia, World

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Iranian deputy FM meets Omani counterpart in Muscat

Siasat-e Rooz:

Iran, Pakistan sign 5-year commercial cooperation document

Asr-e Tose'e:

Iran FM says Tehran, Islamabad determined to turn security borders into economic borders

MP