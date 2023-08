Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 20

Abrar:

Taliban claims Iran water share case resolved through understanding

Azarbaijan:

UNSC confirms humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Iran, Iraq border commanders ink MoU

Iran, Russia cooperate on conserving water resources

Tejarat:

All terrorists involved in Shah Cheragh attack detained

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Taliban lies about reaching an understanding with Iran

Burkina Faso, Mali express readiness to confront attacks against Niger

Holy Qur'an desecrated in Netherlands

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia's military airfield

Asr-e Tose'e:

Intel. minister says last terrorist involved in Shah Cheragh attack arrested

Kayhan:

88% of Zionists consider Israeli regime cabinet dangerous

Last terrorist involved in Shah Cheragh attack arrested

