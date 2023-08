Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 8

Abrar:

Iran seriously pursues establishing ties with Japan

Russia, Qatar remove dollar from their trade exchange

Akhbar-e San'at:

Japan says ready to help JCPOA revival talks

Azarbaijan:

Leader hails Iran's navy forces participating in 360-Degree mission

Riyadh issues unilateral statement on joint oil field with Iran

Eskenas:

FM stresses need for increasing Tehran-Tokyo medical cooperation

Afkar:

Amir-Abdollahian calls on JCPOA parties to return to their commitments

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran VP says US spent $400 mn to confront Iran

Tejarat:

Iran FM says Tehran has not supplied drones to Russia

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

FM says JCPOA talks not faced dead end

Iranian teenage freestyle wrestlers become champion in World

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Iran says trying to end Ukraine war

Siasat-e Rooz:

US takes another provocative step in region

Shahrvand:

Paris waiting for Iranian wrestlers

Kayhan:

Iran, Japan stress planning long-term cooperation

MP